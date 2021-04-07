ENTERTAINMENT

EBL 2021 SOP vs WSW Live Score Team Prediction Top Picks Preview Squad & Lineup

In the upcoming match of EBL 2021, the team Trefl Sopot is going to lock horns against their rival team on Wednesday. The rival team that will face-off SOP in this match is Asco Slask Wroclaw. The competition between these two teams will kick-off at Ergo Arena, Sopot, in Poland and it will begin at 09:05 PM IST.

Trefl Sopot vs Asco Slask Wroclaw Preview

The upcoming combat of EBL 2021 will be hosting the competition between Trefl Sopot and Asco Slask Wroclaw on Wednesday. As of now, both the teams are not following consistent form, the last match of Trefl Sopot was a win against Slask Wroclaw by 92-90 scores. However, in the earlier match, the team Trefl Sopot has lost against Slask Wroclaw by 91-72 scores. At the same time, the team Slask Wroclaw lost their previous match which they have played against Trefl Sopot by 92-90 scores. Earlier this, the team has won against Trefl Sopot by 91-72 scores. In their last five matches, both the teams have gained three victories and two defeats, so currently they are on the same graph.

SOP vs WSW Team Squads

Trefl Sopot Squads

Nuni Omot, Hubert lalak, Nikola Radicevic, Slawomir Sikora, Artur Wlodarczyk, Sebastian Rompa, Nenad Misanovic, Jakub Motylewski, Marcin Dutkiewicz, Pawel Dzierzak, Michal Kolenda, Pawel Krefft, Grzegorz Kulka, Marcin Stefanski, Patryk Pulkotycki, Martynas Palmaczkenas , Piotr Smigielski, Wiktor Jaszczerski, Tyson Jay Haws, Dominik Olejniczak, Pawel Leonczyk, Karol Gruszecki, Witalij Kowalenko, Darious Moten, Daniel Ziolkowski, Lukasz Klawa, Rafal Stefanik, Lukasz Kolenda

Asco Slask Wroclaw Squads

Sebastian Bozenko, Brandon Heath, Aleksander Dziewa, Szymon Tomczak, Szymon Walski, Jakub Musial, Ben Mccauley, Akos Keller, Strahinja Jovanovic, Anthony Smith, Mateusz Stawiak, Jarvis Williams, Artur Wnetrzak, Artur Labinowicz, Jan Wojcik, Norbert Kulon, Wojciech Jakubiak , Michal Jankowski, Mateusz Jarmakowicz, Maksym Kulon, Rashad Madden, Marc Oscar Sanny, Elijah Stewart, Kacper Gordon, Kacper Marchewka, Maksyillian Zagorski, Igor Kozlowski, Michal Gabinski, Kamil Chanas, Garrett Nevels, Ivan Ramljak, Mateusz Szlachetson, Kyle Gibhetson, Pawel Strzepek, Maciej Bender, Tomasz Janicki, Tomasz Zelezniak

Winner Prediction

On the basis of the recent form of Trefl Sopot and Asco Slask Wroclaw, we saw both the teams giving similar performances. In their currently played five matches, the team Trefl Sopot has WLLWW form while the recent form of Asco Slask Wroclaw is LWWWL. In addition to that, the last five meetings of these two teams was also even as both won two games each while one match ended as draw. As both are giving similar performances, it is quite difficult to say which team will win tis match. However, the winning chances of Sopot are little higher than WSW.

