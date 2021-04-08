EBL 2021 SZC vs LEW Live Score Team Squad Dream11 Prediction Lineup & Top Picks

The upcoming match of EBL 2021 is going to be played on Aril 8 at the venue of Azoty Arena, Szczecin, in Poland. The two teams that are going to compete against each other in this combat will be Wilki Morskie Szczecin and Legia Warszawa. The SZC vs LEW match is going to begin at 09:05 PM IST on Thursday.

Wilki Morskie Szczecin vs Legia Warszawa Preview

The previous match of Szczecin was against Legia, in which SZC has gained victory by 88-81 scores. Previous to this, the team Szczecin has lost against the team Legia by 90-67 scores. Meanwhile, team Legia has lost their previous match which they played aginst Szczecin by 88-81 scores. Earlier to this match, the team Legia has gained victory over Szczecin by 90-67 scores. In their currently played five face-offs, the team Legia Warszawa has won four times. On the other hand, team Szczecin has only won two times. Since SZC last match was a victory they will try to continue the form in this match as well. However, LEW will try to recover from their previous loss in order to continue their winning momentum that they were following before their previous match.

SZC vs LEW Team Squads

Morskie Szczecin Squads

Bartosz Wrobel, Jakub Koralewski, Jakub Sucharki, Jakub Kobel, Jakub Schenk, Aleksander Wisniewski, Adam Lapeta, CJ Aiken, Pawel Kikowski, Uros Nikolic, Marcin Nowakowski, Michal Nowakowski, Korie Lucious, Maciej Majcherek, Pawel Leonczyk, Kasey Hill, Cleveland Melvin , Maciej Adamkiewicz, Wojciech Czerlonko, Maciej Lampe, Mateusz Bartosz, Mateusz Zebski, Michael Fakuade, Mateusz Moron, Marcin Tomaszewski, Kacper Kazmierski, Wiktor Paczkowski, Zach Thomas, Michal Grzeszak, Wojciench Czerlonko, Igor Drozdowski, Igor Fiedosewicz, Igor Fiedosewicz, Dustin Ware, Tookie Brown, Rodney Purvis, Dominik Wilczek, Thomas Davis

Legia Warsaw Squads

Nicholas Neal, Justin Bibbs, Szymon Kolakowski, Jakub Karolak, Jamel Morris, Benjamin Didier-Urbani, Adam Linowski, Jakub Sadowski, Michal Sokolowski, Grzegorz Kulka, Przemyslaw Kazkow, Mariusz Konopatzki, Earl Watson, Wojciech Szpyrka, Grzegorz Kaminski, Zach Johnson, Lester Medford Jr, Valerja Lichodiej, Dariusz Wyka

Winner Prediction

Talking about the previous five encounters between Morskie Szczecin and Legia Warszawa, the team SZC has gained only one victory while LEW has won three times. One of their head-to-head matches was draw. Also, in their last five matches, Legia Warszawa has played exceptional by winning four games out of these while Wilki Morskie Szczecinhas won only two matches. The current form of SZC is WLLLW and the recent form of LEW is LWWWW. As we can see clearly that LEW has upper hand than SZC and this also increases their chances of winning in this upcoming match.