Ebony Bridges beats Maria Cecilia Roman to win the IBF Women’s Bantamweight Championship, reaction as it happened, analysis, post-fight interview

Australia have another world champion on hand after Ebenie Bridges secured the IBF Women’s Bantamweight Championship via unanimous decision over Maria Cecilia Roman.

Bridges ended Roman’s five-year reign as champion as she got off to a flying start, with Roman absorbing shots in boxing at high speed and allowing Bridges to exhaust himself.

However, the Blonde Bomber did not slow down as quickly as Roman might have thought and hoped.

The 35-year-old did manage to show a bit of fatigue in Round 5, as the two women threw big shots at each other with their hands down.

Combat as the rounds became a more open competition…