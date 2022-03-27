Ebony Bridges fulfills world title dream on Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 undercard

The relentless energy of Abney Bridges and the roar of the Leeds crowd propelled the Australian to become the new IBF Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

While Bridges was confident going into the competition, there were some fears that she might come unstuck against Maria Cecilia Roman, who has 23 professional fights on her record.

The rate of work on the bridges was immediate from the opening bell itself. ‘The Blonde Bomber’ was responding at high speed to break Roman’s high guard.

The high volume of punches being thrown by Bridge gave the Australian a healthy lead on the cards after the first three rounds.

While Roman looked more active from the fourth round onwards, Bridges stood firm as he consumed some big Argentine shots.

Let’s announce the judges’ scorecard, two…