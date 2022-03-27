Ebony Bridges sends wrong message to ‘suspects’ after winning world title

Ebani Bridges attacked her haters after winning the world title in the second attempt.

The Australian team defeated long-time reigning bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman to clinch the title in Leeds on Saturday night. Mirror,

And she didn’t hold back when she took the opportunity to strike at those who doubted her.

She said: “I’d like to say, ‘Can I fight ****** or not?’ F*** You guys who think I can’t fight. I can fight. I can box, I can fight, and I look hot on the scales so hopefully I got too many skeptics wrong have proved .”

Bridges, 35, better known as ‘The Blonde Bomber’, was rewarded with a unanimous points decision for taking the fight to the defending champions.

The judges gave it 100-91,…