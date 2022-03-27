Ebanie Bridges raises her hand and looks at her opponent

Ebony Bridges slams critics after defeating Maria Cecilia Roman to claim IBF bantamweight world title

Sydney-born Abani Bridges defeated Argentine Maria Cecilia Roman to claim the IBF bantamweight world title in front of 12,000 fans in Leeds.

The judges unanimously awarded the 10-round contest to Bridges, 100–91, 97–93 and 97–93.

The 35-year-old former bodybuilder, who is a controversial figure in women’s boxing for her tendency to weigh in wearing lingerie, set an 8-1 record and won her first world title on a second attempt.

“First of all, can I just say, can I fight or what?” Bridges said.

“F*** you guys who think I can’t fight, because I can…

