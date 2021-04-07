ENTERTAINMENT

ECGC PO Exam Result 2021 at ecgc.co.in PDF How to Check Score Card Cut Off

Avatar
By
Posted on
ecgc po result 2021

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation in India has announced the recruitment for a Probationary Officer on the official website i.e ecgc.co.in. The interested candidates who attempt the examination can visit the official website to check the result. There are 267 candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the result of the written examination which was held on 21st March. The candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be called for a personal interview. The interview dates will be updated soon on the official website.

ecgc po result 2021

Steps to download the ECGC PO 2021 Result:

  • Visit the official website of ECGC i.e ecgc.co.in
  • Click on the option “ECGC PO Result”
  • Fill in the registered ID and password
  • ECGC PO result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for the future reference

The Pre Exam Training call letter was activated from the 1st week of February. Pre-examination training for SC/ST was activated from the second week of February. The online examination was held on 14th March in various examination centres such as Pune, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahemdabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Bhubneshwar, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kochi, Vizag, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The candidates of age 21 years to 30 years applied for ECGC PO Written Examination. The examination fee for Unreserved candidates was Rs. 700/- and SC/ST/PWD candidates fee was 125/-.

The candidate who has passed graduation from any recognized university or college applied for this exam. The written exam contains the questions Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. The exam duration will be of 140 minutes. There will be options for two essay writing where the candidate can attempt one. There will be a penalty for each wrong answer marked in the exam. Each wrong question will deduct the 0.25 marks to the question. There will be no penalty for the question which is not attempted by the candidate.

The ECGC PO candidates also check the cut-off score who has applied for the ECGC. If the candidate qualifies for the exam, they will be called for a personal interview. They need to carry the original mark sheets of their respective degrees. There will be two rounds for the selection in ECGC PO Recruitment. The vacancies will be assigned after 31st March 2021. All the required information will be available on the official website of ECGC. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
736
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
735
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
733
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
711
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
624
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
595
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
590
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top