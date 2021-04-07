ECGC PO Exam Result 2021 at ecgc.co.in PDF How to Check Score Card Cut Off

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation in India has announced the recruitment for a Probationary Officer on the official website i.e ecgc.co.in. The interested candidates who attempt the examination can visit the official website to check the result. There are 267 candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the result of the written examination which was held on 21st March. The candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be called for a personal interview. The interview dates will be updated soon on the official website.

Steps to download the ECGC PO 2021 Result:

Visit the official website of ECGC i.e ecgc.co.in

Click on the option “ECGC PO Result”

Fill in the registered ID and password

ECGC PO result will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and take a printout for the future reference

The Pre Exam Training call letter was activated from the 1st week of February. Pre-examination training for SC/ST was activated from the second week of February. The online examination was held on 14th March in various examination centres such as Pune, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahemdabad, Nagpur, Varanasi, Bhubneshwar, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kochi, Vizag, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The candidates of age 21 years to 30 years applied for ECGC PO Written Examination. The examination fee for Unreserved candidates was Rs. 700/- and SC/ST/PWD candidates fee was 125/-.

The candidate who has passed graduation from any recognized university or college applied for this exam. The written exam contains the questions Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. The exam duration will be of 140 minutes. There will be options for two essay writing where the candidate can attempt one. There will be a penalty for each wrong answer marked in the exam. Each wrong question will deduct the 0.25 marks to the question. There will be no penalty for the question which is not attempted by the candidate.

The ECGC PO candidates also check the cut-off score who has applied for the ECGC. If the candidate qualifies for the exam, they will be called for a personal interview. They need to carry the original mark sheets of their respective degrees. There will be two rounds for the selection in ECGC PO Recruitment. The vacancies will be assigned after 31st March 2021. All the required information will be available on the official website of ECGC. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.