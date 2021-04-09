ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 for 111 Posts, Walk in Interview on April 17 & 18- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the ECIL for the posts of 111 Scientific Assistant, Junior Artisan & Office Assistant Vacancy on a contract basis. ITI, Diploma, Graduate pass can Walk-in-Written Test & Trade Test April 17 & 18, 2021.

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Junior Artisan

No. of Vacancy: 86

Pay Scale: 18882/- (Per Month)

Post: Scientific Assistant – A

No. of Vacancy: 24

Pay Scale: 20802/- (Per Month)

Post: Office Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 20802/- (Per Month)

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Artisan: ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electrical / Electronics / Power Electronics / Industrial Electronics / Instrumentation / Process Instrumentation / Mechanical (Fitter / Diesel Mechanic) OR Minimum 60% marks in aggregate in HSC/12th with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics and Minimum two years post qualification experience.

Scientific Assistant: First class Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Power Electronics / Industrial Electronics / Instrumentation/ Process Instrumentation/ Mechanical / Mechatronics / Robotic & Automation Engineering OR First Class B.Sc. degree with Chemistry from any recognized Institute / University and Minimum two years post qualification experience.

Office Assistant: B.Sc. / B.A. / B.Com degree from any recognized Institute / University with a minimum of two years post qualification experience

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for an Interview in the prescribed application form along with Original & Self-attested all certificates and recent passport size color photograph at the time of the Trade Test.

Job Location: Mysore (Karnataka)

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Trade Test.

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 Walk-in-Venue: Atomic Energy Central School, RMP Yelwal Colony, Hunsur Road, Yelwal Post, Mysore – 571130

ECIL Junior Artisan & Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification: ecil.co.in/jobs