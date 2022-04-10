Eclair Cerf euthanized after Grand National injury

Emma LaValle was heartbroken after Eclair Cerf died on Sunday morning as a result of injuries sustained from a fall at Saturday’s Randox Grand National.

Eight-year-old Aintree was among the top contenders for the showpiece, winning the Classic Chess at Warwick before chasing Scottish national heroine Win My Wings at the Eider in Newcastle last week.

Eclair Cerf was likely to miss out on a place at Grand National Field earlier this week, but an unexpected defection meant he was dropped from the reserve list.

Crucially, however, he fell heavily on the third fence and when he was immobilized on the course and on transport back to the racecourse stables, he was later sent to Lehurst Equine Hospital and his condition deteriorated overnight. Due to the situation he…