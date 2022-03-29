Ecuador – Argentina, for the South American Qualifiers: Schedule, TV and Match Formation

Argentina and Ecuador will meet in Guayaquil this Tuesday for the closing date of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. The match will begin at 8:30 pm, directed by Rafael Kloss and broadcast live by TyC Sports and Public TV. Both teams are classified for the World Cup. , The national team had done it on several dates before, while the Gustavo Alfaro-led side did it last Thursday, although they lost 3–1 to Paraguay.

brazilian Raphael Claus He will be the chief justice, accompanied by his compatriots Danilo Manis, Rafael Alves and Bruno Arleau. VAR will be in charge of Bolivia’s Nicolas Gallo (Colombia) and Gerry Vargas. The team that beat Venezuela 3-0 with a goal from Nicolas Gonzalez on Monday…