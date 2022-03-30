Ecuador vs Argentina: Predictions, odds & betting tips

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Ecuador welcome Argentina to Quito on Tuesday in the final game of what has been a hugely successful CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament for both sides.

Indeed, both nations have already secured their respective places at Qatar 2022, although there is still plenty of motivation heading into the final game.

The Albiceleste will be aiming to avoid defeat and remain unbeaten throughout the entire qualifying tournament, while the hosts will be hoping for the win which would confirm third place for them in the standing, a major achievement for the fourth-lowest world ranked CONMEBOL side.

Editors’ Picks

Ecuador vs Argentina latest odds

Argentina have an excellent recent record against…