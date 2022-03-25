ED asks TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it again on March 29- The New Indian Express

By PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear for questioning on March 29 in a money laundering case related to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. . Thursday.

He said the agency would continue to record the statement of Banerjee (34) in the case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.