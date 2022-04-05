ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s properties in money-laundering case | Mumbai news

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the probe agency sources said on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTIthe agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat. The attachment is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034 crore worth alleged land ‘scam’ related to the re-development of a ‘chawl’ in Mumbai, the report added.

Reacting to the development, Raut said he is not scared and will fight and expose everyone. “… I’m not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray’s follower…