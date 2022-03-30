Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to premiere ‘Bum Bum’ at ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello perform their collaboration ‘Bum Bum’ for the first time at ‘Concert for Ukraine’ tonight (March 29).

The pair performed the track, which was produced by Ricky Reid, Edgar Barrera and Cheche Alara and was written by Cabello, Sheeran and Reed at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

This is taken from their upcoming new album ‘Familia’ which is slated to release on April 8, you can check out the footage below.

Before introducing Sheeran, Cabello paid tribute to the victims of the Ukraine War.

“We are all praying for the peace and safety of the people tonight…