Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform ‘Bum Bum’ at Ukraine concert

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed their collaboration “Bam Bum” for the first time at the Concert for Ukraine held last night in Birmingham, England. During the show, at the Resorts World Arena, Sheeran also performed two of his hits, “Bad Habits” and “Perfect”.

“Bum Bum” comes from Cabello’s upcoming album Familyon 8 April. It was produced by Ricky Reid, Edgar Barrera and Cheche Alara and written by Cabello, Sheeran and Reed.

Cabello, who also covered Coldplay’s 2005 single “Fix You”, paid tribute to those suffering the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We are all praying for the peace and safety of the people in Ukraine tonight,” the singer told the crowd. “Thank you so much for being a part of this…