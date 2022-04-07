Ed Sheeran covers his chapel and burial crypt under a giant white tarpaulin

Ed Sheeran is keen to keep the chapel being built on his £3.7 million Suffolk estate under cover as construction continues.

New photos taken this week of construction, which began in January, show the church, including a burial crypt, being built under a giant white tarpaulin.

Ed is continuing work on his vast estate after winning his high-profile copyright court case this week, in which a judge ruled his hit track Shape of You was not a copy of Grimm artist Sami Switch’s song.

