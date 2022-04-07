Ed Sheeran denounces ‘harmful’ culture of legal claims after copyright win

Ed Sheeran has hit out at a “damaging” culture of “unreasonable” legal claims against songwriters after winning a high court copyright battle over his track Shape of You.
The singer said legal challenges are “very common”, as a judge ruled that her 2017 hit did not infringe on another artist’s song.
Sheeran and his Shape of You co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon faced allegations that they broke the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.
In a ruling on Wednesday, Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither intentionally nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape of You.
The judge argued that Sheeran had previously heard Oh Why “speculative”, and he dismissed Starr’s allegations…
