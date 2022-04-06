Ed Sheeran didn’t steal ‘Shape of You’

British pop star Ed Sheeran has not plagiarized his mega-hit “Shape of You”, one of the most listened to songs in the world, the High Court in London on Wednesday dismissed two lyricists.

Ed Sheeran, 31, went to court himself to defend himself in the case, which he saw as a symbol of abusive practices undermining the music industry.

Judge Antony Zacaroli agreed with him: he copied neither “intentionally” nor “fainting”, part of the melody of Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue’s song “Oh Why” (2015) for his Planet Tube. Didn’t.