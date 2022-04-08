Ed Sheeran discusses the impact of ‘Shape of You Litigation’ after winning song-piracy battle

Artist News Business News Labels and Publishers Legal

by Chris Cook | Published on Thursday 7 April 2022

Ed Sheeran and his “Shape of You” collaborators released a statement yesterday that the legal battle over that song has affected their creativity and mental health after successfully defeating a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against them by Grimm artist Sami Chokri. is after.

Chokri claimed that “Shape of You” removed a key element from her earlier song, “Oh Why”, and that Sheeran’s hit therefore infringed copyright in her work. To prove that, Chokri needs to show that Sheeran heard ‘Oh Why’ before writing ‘Shape of You’ in the autumn of 2016, and that he consciously or subconsciously borrowed it.. .