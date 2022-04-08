Ed Sheeran posts video discussing damage to court case

Ed Sheeran is really going through this with the deaths of several friends and peers, such as Shane Warne and singer Tom Parker, while at the same time accusing him of stealing a song in a court case.

Ed met No for infringing the copyrights of two songwriters, Sami Chokri And Ross O’DonoghueWhile writing the 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’.

He claims that it sounds like his track ‘Oh Why’.

While Ed hasn’t been able to say much, he has released a video showing how harmful the practice has become.

Here’s the song in question, what do you think? As Ed points out, the coincidence is bound to happen with the millions of songs released each year.

In some better news, Ed is ready to make his way downstairs and we can’t wait to see him near him. + – = x turn Which will be his…