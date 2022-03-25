LATEST

Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band Antytila asking to perform at Birmingham charity concert

Ed Sheeran has responded to a popular Ukrainian band asking to perform remotely at ITV’s concert for Ukraine next week,

In an Instagram Story, the Grammy Award winning pop star from Suffolk said: “Hey guys, I just saw your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it.

“At first I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand by you and I am very proud to be playing in this fundraising event next week.

“I can’t wait to see your music, guys – and I’m sending you lots of love.”

The response to their video message came after a Ukrainian band, called Antitila, posted a video on social media requesting them to perform remotely at a charity concert scheduled for next week.

the message is addressed Ed SheeranThe song was confirmed in concert for one of those acts…

