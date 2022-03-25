LATEST

Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band Antytila’s plea to perform at benefit gig

Ed Sheeran has responded to a petition by Ukrainian band Antitila to perform remotely from Kyiv at next week’s “Concert for Ukraine” in Birmingham.

Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air on ITV on March 29 disaster emergency committee(DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

After hearing the announcement of the concert, members of Antitilla – who are currently fighting the Russians in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv – sent Sheeran a video message via Facebook asking them to play the concert away from their home country.

Now, the singer-songwriter has adopted Instagram Stories To tell the band members that they had received their message from Kyiv, where they had taken up arms against the Russian army.

