Ed Sheeran responds to Ukrainian band Antytila’s plea to perform at benefit gig

Ed Sheeran has responded to a petition by Ukrainian band Antitila to perform remotely from Kyiv at next week’s “Concert for Ukraine” in Birmingham.
Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air on ITV on March 29 disaster emergency committee(DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
After hearing the announcement of the concert, members of Antitilla – who are currently fighting the Russians in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv – sent Sheeran a video message via Facebook asking them to play the concert away from their home country.
Now, the singer-songwriter has adopted Instagram Stories To tell the band members that they had received their message from Kyiv, where they had taken up arms against the Russian army.
