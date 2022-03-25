Ed Sheeran sends support to Ukrainian band who ask to join Birmingham charity concert remotely from Kyiv | Ents & Arts News

Ed Sheeran has sent his support to a Ukrainian band, which reached out to them on social media to ask if they can appear next week during a charity concert away from Frontline in Kyiv.

the shape of you star Rock band shared a short video on their Instagram Story, telling Antitilla: “Hey guys, I just saw your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it.

“First of all, I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand by you, and I am very proud to play it. fundraising event next week, I can’t wait to see your music and send you lots of love.”

Earlier this week Ukrainian stars, who have put their music careers aside to protect their country, sent Sheeran a short video.

In this one and a half minute film, three…