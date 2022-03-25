LATEST

Ed Sheeran sends support to Ukrainian band who ask to join Birmingham charity concert remotely from Kyiv | Ents & Arts News

Posted on
Ed Sheeran sends support to Ukrainian band who ask to join Birmingham charity concert remotely from Kyiv | Ents & Arts News

Ed Sheeran has sent his support to a Ukrainian band, which reached out to them on social media to ask if they can appear next week during a charity concert away from Frontline in Kyiv.

the shape of you star Rock band shared a short video on their Instagram Story, telling Antitilla: “Hey guys, I just saw your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it.

“First of all, I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand by you, and I am very proud to play it. fundraising event next week, I can’t wait to see your music and send you lots of love.”

Earlier this week Ukrainian stars, who have put their music careers aside to protect their country, sent Sheeran a short video.

In this one and a half minute film, three…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top