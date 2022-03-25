LATEST

Ed Sheeran sings in Spanish on new J Balvin collaboration ‘Sigue’

Ed Sheeran sings in Spanish on his stunning new track, “Sig” in collaboration with Colombian singer Jay Balvin.

“Sig” is one of two songs released by the British singer-songwriter this week, along with “Forever My Love”. Both the songs were made available on the streaming services on the evening of Thursday 24 March.

“Sig” features traditional reggaeton beats, while the ballad “Forever My Love” – performed in a mix of Spanish and English – is backed by acoustic guitar.

On the pre-chorus Sheeran sings in Spanish: “I’ve been craving you for a while / Beware of me if I catch you.”

The collaboration reportedly took place when Sheeran heard Balvin at a New York gym and recognized his voice.

“I met Jay last year at a gym in New York – this …

