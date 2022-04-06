Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit Shape of You

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a UK copyright battle on Thursday over his 2017 hit Shape of You in what he then described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits aimed at evading the expense of a trial for money from artists eager Had to squeeze. ,

Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in central London. (source: Associated Press)

The British pop star and his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song had copied part of 2015’s Oh Why by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

“While we are clearly pleased with the result, it seems to me that such claims are now very common and there has been a culture where claims are made with the idea that compromise will be cheaper…