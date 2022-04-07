Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a UK copyright battle on Wednesday over his 2017 hit “Shape of You” in what he then described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits aimed at avoiding spending money from artists eager Had to squeeze. a test.

The British pop star and his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song had copied part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performed under the name Sami Switch. Is.

“While we are clearly pleased with the outcome, it seems to me that such claims are now very common and have become a culture where claims are made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking them to court, Even if there is no basis for the claim,” Sheerhan said…