Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’

Danica Kirk The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a UK copyright battle on Wednesday over his 2017 hit “Shape of You,” then described it as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits aimed at curious artists. Had to squeeze money. To avoid the expense of a test.

The British pop star and his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song had copied part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performed under the name Sami Switch. Is.

“While we are clearly pleased with the result, it seems to me that such claims are now very common and there has been a culture where claims are made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it…