Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over ‘Shape of You’

British singer Ed Sheeran won a copyright case in the High Court in London on Wednesday over whether a moratorium on his 2017 mega-hit Shape of You was lifted from another artist.

Grimm artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O’Donoghue argued that Shape of You infringed on “special lines and phrases” from their 2015 song Oh Why. “While there are similarities between the ow (oh why) hook and the oi (oh I) phrase, there are also important differences,” the judge concluded. “I am satisfied that Mr Sheeran did not subconsciously imitate Oh Why In…