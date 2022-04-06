Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit in UK

Ed Sheeran has pulled up a trial in the UK for alleged infringement of his single Your form

The case against Sheeran was brought by a British artist named Sami Chokri (aka Sami Switch), who claimed that Sheeran had sabotaged his song. oh why, Which was released in 2015.

On Wednesday (April 6) the UK High Court ruled in Sheeran’s favor.

your size Sheeran was written by Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mack. It was released in 2017.

Chokri and songwriter Ross O’Donoghue began a legal battle four years ago and were put on trial in London last month.

Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled that Sheeran and his associates “neither knowingly nor subconsciously copied” Chokri’s lyrics.

Zakaroli also noted the “similarities between the one-time …”.