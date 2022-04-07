Ed Sheeran wins plagiarism case for his song Shape of You

British musician Ed Sheeran has won a high-profile copyright case for his 2017 hit song “Shape of You”.

In a London High Court ruling on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Sheeran did not copy artist Sami Switch’s song “Oh Why”.

Switch, whose legal name is Sami Chokri, claimed that Sheeran plagiarized a significant portion of the song from 2015.

In his ruling, Judge Zacaroli wrote that he was satisfied that Sheeran did not knowingly or unintentionally copy elements of Switch’s “Oh Why”.

Sheeran was previously accused of copyright infringement.

In 2016, their single “Photograph” was sued, settled out of court, and their hit “Thinking Out Loud” was charged more than once…