Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright case and hits out at ‘baseless’ claims

Ed Sheeran has won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’.

Photo: AFP/2021 Getty Images

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the singer-songwriter did not plagiarize Sami Chokri’s 2015 song ‘Oh Why’.

Chokri, a grim artist who performed under the name Sami Switch, claimed that the “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s track was “very similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in his own track.

Following the verdict, Sheeran said such “unfounded” claims are “very common”.

In a video on social media, he said there was now a culture “where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim”.

He added: “It’s really harmful …