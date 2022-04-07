Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You copyright case, condemns ‘harmful’ lawsuits

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran wins UK copyright battle over his 2017 hit your size On Wednesday, he criticized what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits aimed at squeezing money from artists eager to avoid the expense of the trial.

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song had copied a 2015 part. oh why By Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch.

“While we are clearly pleased with the outcome, it seems to me that such claims are now very common and have become a culture where claims are made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking them to court, even if There’s no basis for the claim,” Sheeran said in a video posted on Twitter.