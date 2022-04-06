Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright lawsuit: ‘Coincidence has to happen’ – National

World-renowned British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran wins a UK High Court copyright lawsuit over his 2017 hit song Your form

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Sheeran, 31, had not plagiarized the work of another British artist, Sami Chokri, who accused Sheeran of stealing the melody from her 2015 song. oh why

Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, claimed the “Oh, I” melodic hook in Sheeran. your size It was “strikingly similar” to the “Oh, Why” part of its own song.

your size It was the UK’s best-selling song of 2017 and is Spotify’s most streamed song of all time.

The British pop star and his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John…