Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You copyright lawsuit

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright lawsuit over his 2017 hit Shape of You.

The British pop star and his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, denied allegations that the song had copied part of 2015’s Oh Why by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

“While OW. There are similarities between [Oh Why] Hook and OI [Oh I] Phrases, there are important differences as well,” concluded the judge of the High Court in London.

“I am satisfied that Mr. Sheeran did not subconsciously imitate Oh Why in Creating Shape.”

“While we are clearly pleased with the outcome, I think such claims are very common now and it has become a culture where claims are made with the idea that settlement will be cheaper than taking them to court. , even though .. .