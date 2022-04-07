Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You High Court copyright battle

Gil Dennis, copyright and brand protection specialist at Pinsent Masons, said: “Copyright infringement claims can be very difficult to detect because of the need to show copies, and there can be trouble finding hard evidence.”

Lawyers for Sam Chokri and his Oh Why co-writer Ross O’Donoghue argued that the ‘hook’ of Sheeran’s 2017 hit single Shape of You, which stayed at number one in the UK for 14 weeks, was “quite similar. ” Was. The segment of his song released by Chokri titled Sami Switch. Andrew Sutcliffe QC, called Sheeran a “magpie” and said the singer “habitually copies” other artists. Sutcliffe argued that it was “extremely likely” that Sheeran had heard Oh Why before.

But Sheeran denied copying Chokri and O’Donoghue’s work, saying…