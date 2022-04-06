Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You lawsuit

London: British singer Ed Sheeran has won an English High Court case over abstinence in his 2017 hit your size Was removed from another artist.

Sheeran Grimm was involved in a legal battle with artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O’Donoghue, who argued off the hook. your size was copied from their 2015 song oh why,

Ed Sheeran’s recorded performance is played at the state memorial service for Shane Warne at the MCG on March 30. Credit:those who wish

your size The song became the best-selling digital song worldwide in 2017 with over 5.6 billion views on YouTube.

The judge, Antony Zacaroli, concluded Wednesday that there is no evidence Sheeran thought of writing the hit before October 2016.