Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You lawsuit

London: British singer Ed Sheeran has won an English High Court case over abstinence in his 2017 hit your size Was removed from another artist.
Sheeran Grimm was involved in a legal battle with artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O’Donoghue, who argued off the hook. your size was copied from their 2015 song oh why,
your size The song became the best-selling digital song worldwide in 2017 with over 5.6 billion views on YouTube.
The judge, Antony Zacaroli, concluded Wednesday that there is no evidence Sheeran thought of writing the hit before October 2016.
“while there…
Read Full News