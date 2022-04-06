Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ plagiarism case

LONDON – Ed Sheeran didn’t plagiarize from another songwriter while writing the 2017 megahit.your size“According to a highly anticipated . court ruling here on Wednesday.

Judge Justice Jakaroli, who is overseeing the case, said, “Mr. Sheeran neither intentionally nor subconsciously copied the track “Oh Why” by British songwriter Sami Chokri, who records as Sami Switch.

There was no “more than speculative” evidence that Mr Sheeran had ever heard “oh why”, Justice Zakaroli said, dismissing Mr Chokri’s claim of copyright infringement.

The plagiarism case was only the latest to involve a prominent songwriter, but because of the potential to bolster other claims, recording industry officials are closely watching the case. Mr Sheeran is still pending…