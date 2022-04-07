Ed Sheeran wins Shape of You plagiarism trial

Thursday, April 07, 2022 | 6:00 am.

After more than four years of legal battle, a London justice has determined that Ed Sheeran had not committed plagiarism when composing the famous song Shape of You in 2017. Sheeran was sued by artist Sami Chokri and producer Ross O’Donoghue, who claimed they copied the chorus from Oh Why, a joint work released in 2015.

“While there are some similarities between ‘Oh Why’ and ‘Oh I,’ there are also significant differences from the avoidance of Shape of You,” Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled.

For his part, Sheeran expressed himself via a video on his network: “It seems to me that complaints like this have become very common and a culture is being created by which to accuse.. .