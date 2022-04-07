Ed Sheeran wins UK High Court copyright battle

Ed Sheeran’s Hits of 2017 your size does not infringe the copyright of another artist, a High Court judge in the UK has ruled.

In a trial last month, the singer and his your size Co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, faced allegations that they sabotaged the 2015 song. oh why By Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

Summarizing his decision at a brief hearing on Wednesday, Mr Justice Zakaroli said there are “similarities” between a one-time phrase that repeats the words “oh why” in Mr. Chokri’s song and “oi” in Mr. Sheeran. is repetition. Song.

The judge said there was so much similarity that Mr. Chokri’s initial reaction to the hearing your size was “understandable”.

However, he added that such similarities are “only a starting point” for copyright…