ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again in Bengal coal scam on March 29 | Latest News India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officials on March 29 in a money laundering case related to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Abhishek, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before the central agency at his office in the national capital on Monday.

ED officials questioned the 34-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary for nearly eight hours.

Banerjee had entered the probe agency’s new office in central Delhi around 11 am.

