Ed Tech Company Slingshot Makes a Splash in Higher Education – Business Wire

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ed Tech company, Slingshot, is making a splash in the higher education space. Today, Tree of Life Bookstores (TOL) and Textbook Butler (TBB) are becoming Slingshot.

“We have renamed our company Slingshot because we want the campus store to be the hero, to defeat the giant that is standing in the path to student success,” said CEO and Founder Darren Campbell.

The world now lives in a subscription economy. Helping higher education institutions adapt to this changing environment is what motivated Slingshot to create the first subscription service for course materials in 2010. “We have been building this Equitable Access platform with our users for 10 years. It is not a new idea or concept. It is a seasoned product, and its time has come,” continued Darren Campbell.

“As we continue on this path of exciting growth as a company, what remains the same is our commitment to students, our clients, and our team members,” said President Josh Peters. “We are innovators who are rooted in character and dedicated to personal relationships.”

“We knew it was time for us to have a brand that more closely aligned to who we are and where we are going as an organization,” said EVP of Sales and Marketing Kara Bunde-Dunn. “We bring students back into the campus store and help institutions level the playing field for all students.”

About Slingshot

At Slingshot, the baseline is: every single student, every single course material, by the first day of class, at an affordable price. Slingshot offers Equitable Access course material delivery models, and complementary services to help institutions operate a campus store, mailroom, or print operation. Whether institutions need software or people resources, they can tailor the solution to meet campus needs. Slingshot has offices and warehouses in Central Indiana and Las Vegas, Nev. Learn more at slingshotedu.com.