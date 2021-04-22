LATEST

Ed Woodward ‘resigned in opposition to European Super League

Ed Woodward 'resigned in opposition to European Super League

The European Tremendous League performed a number one function in Ed Woodward resigning from his place at Manchester United, based on a report.

Ed Woodward reportedly resigned from his place at Manchester United as he was not supportive of the membership’s plans to affix the European Tremendous League.

The Pink Devils had been confirmed as one of many 12 founding golf equipment of the breakaway competitors on Sunday night, however a fierce backlash led to the 20-time English champions pulling out, alongside fellow Premier League golf equipment Chelsea, Manchester Metropolis, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Varied reviews had prompt that Woodward’s determination to depart his function as government vice-chairman, which was introduced on Tuesday, was not linked to the Tremendous League.

Nonetheless, it was then claimed that the 49-year-old vastly regretted being part of the breakaway competitors and felt that he had made ‘one of many greatest errors of his skilled profession’.

Based on Sky Sports activities Information, Woodward didn’t consider that he might again the proposals put ahead by the Glazers and subsequently determined to face down from his place.

The previous funding banker, who is believed to have a detailed relationship with Man United co-owner Joel Glazer, will stay in his present function till the tip of 2021.

