LATEST

Ed Woodward to choose his own successor at Manchester

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ed Woodward to choose his own successor at Manchester

Ed Woodward’s final main determination earlier than leaving Manchester United will reportedly be to determine who replaces him as government vice-chairman.

Departing Manchester United government vice-chairman Ed Woodward will reportedly select his personal successor earlier than he leaves the membership.

The Pink Devils introduced on Tuesday that Woodward is to step down from the place that he has held since 2012 on the finish of the yr.

The choice is believed to be linked to the backlash from the European Tremendous League proposals.

Based on the Manchester Night Information, the 49-year-old’s final main determination earlier than departing Outdated Trafford will probably be to pick who replaces him within the job.

United’s final three chief executives – Woodward, David Gill and Peter Kenyon – have all been inner appointments.

That would make Richard Arnold, who’s at the moment managing director, the favorite to land the place.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar has additionally been tipped to take over from Woodward, whereas chief monetary officer Cliff Baty is one other contender.

ID:444600:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2765:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top