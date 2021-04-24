Ed Woodward to choose his own successor at Manchester

Ed Woodward’s final main determination earlier than leaving Manchester United will reportedly be to determine who replaces him as government vice-chairman.

The Pink Devils introduced on Tuesday that Woodward is to step down from the place that he has held since 2012 on the finish of the yr.

The choice is believed to be linked to the backlash from the European Tremendous League proposals.

Based on the Manchester Night Information, the 49-year-old’s final main determination earlier than departing Outdated Trafford will probably be to pick who replaces him within the job.

United’s final three chief executives – Woodward, David Gill and Peter Kenyon – have all been inner appointments.

That would make Richard Arnold, who’s at the moment managing director, the favorite to land the place.

Former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar has additionally been tipped to take over from Woodward, whereas chief monetary officer Cliff Baty is one other contender.