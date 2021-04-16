Eddie Alvarez to return on ONE on TNT 4, opponent to be determined

Eddie Alvarez is making a fast return.

After Alvarez suffered a controversial DQ loss to Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT 1, he referred to as for the outcome to be overturned. There was a ton of controversy surrounding the end and in accordance with the promotions CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, the end is below assessment.

“Factually there have been unlawful blows, factually the referee did give two warnings,” Chatri Sityodtong mentioned about Alvarez’s DQ loss to SCMP MMA. “However factually I can even say the DQ is below assessment. Eddie and his group requested for a assessment and so the entire committee are voting on it based mostly on the footage, and hopefully, we’ll have the outcomes of the assessment over the subsequent a number of days.”

Though Alvarez was made on the outcome, the previous Bellator and UFC light-weight champion is about to make a fast turnaround. In line with the boss, Alvarez will return at ONE on TNT 4 on April 29. Nevertheless, his opponent shouldn’t be recognized but.

“Sure, if Eddie mentioned that. Did he say that? If he mentioned that, then sure, I assume the cat’s out of the bag,” Chatri mentioned. “He’s coming again to Singapore in brief order, he might be preventing on ONE on TNT 4 and his opponent might be decided.”

Why his opponent shouldn’t be recognized is as a result of reality ONE on TNT 3 is tape-delayed and he’ll face the winner of Marat Gafurov and Okay Rae-yoon. Gafurov is ranked fifth and is the previous featherweight champ. For Sityodtong, he says that is the most suitable choice because it nonetheless offers Alvarez an opportunity to interrupt into the top-five of the rankings.

“He’s [Alvarez] gonna struggle the No 5-ranked light-weight contender, as a result of Marat Gafurov is No 5 and he faces Okay Rae-yoon, and the winner of that match will tackle Eddie Alvarez, so Eddie nonetheless has a shot at breaking into the highest 5 rankings,” the CEO concluded.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton covers MMA for BJPenn.com, MMANews, and MyMMANews.com whereas additionally being the lead MMA odds author for Sports activities Betting Dime