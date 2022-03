Eddie Hearn revealed that Josh Warrington broke his jaw before stopping Kiko Martinez on Saturday night.

Warrington put on an impressive performance at the First Direct Arena to reclaim his IBF featherweight world title.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Ayling celebrates in the ring with Warrington after winning his world title back

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Warrington beat Martinez in the first round and won comfortably

He knocked out Martinez in the seventh round, when a flurry of punches forced the referee to step down.

The new champion celebrated the reclaiming of his old belt as big featherweight fights await him once again.

Leeds United star Luke Ayling…