Eddie Murphy talks on ‘y coming to America’: listen to the secrets of the juicy cast – TMT Daily

Remember the first time you saw coming to AmericaThe It starred two supporting veterans, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, along with iconic support actors. It was a heartfelt fantasy – and Many Of jokes. Murphy & Hall really showed their professional chops with the myriad characters they played. Now, the 21st century sequel to the film, 2 coming to America, There will be grading of Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

Loading...

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reveal some secrets coming to America branch Jimmy kimmel live. After Kimmel asked him about his involvement in the comic Louie Anderson franchise, Murphy & Hall revealed that Anderson was taped because Paramount Pictures insisted on including a white actor in the cast. In the film, Anderson plays Maurice, an employee of the fast-food restaurant McDowells.

Loading...

“I love Louie, but I think we were forced to put Louie in it,” Hall said. “We were forced to keep a white person.”

Loading...

Loading...

Wait what

“[T]That whole cast is black – and it was back in the 80s – so [Paramount] Was like, ‘we Must be a white person! There has to be a white person in the film, “Murphy added. “So it was, ‘Who is the funniest white man?’ And Louis, we knew him. We were cool with him. That’s why Luvie liked it in the film. “

Loading...

According to Hall, Paramount presented him with a list of three white actors and said, “With whom will you work?” When asked by Kimmel if he remembers the other two options, Hall laughed, “Oh, yes. But I can not say. “

Loading...

On February 24, Anderson responded to a similar anecdote Murphy shared with NBC today Display. “Wait what?” He tweeted.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

New cast members

Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan are new to the royal saga. Morgan was originally chosen as the son of Prince Akeem, before deciding that he was too old to play the role of the twenty-nine-year-old Murphy’s onscreen child, before deciding. “We wrote two, three versions of the script and then we started thinking. . . ‘Will people believe that Tracy is me and Leslie’s child? “Murphy said. He said he is our age. And then we started thinking about it differently.”

Loading...

“And Jimmy, I’ll leave the sign because I didn’t like that idea,” Hall said. “I love Tracy. I wanted it in him. But I’d say to Eddie, ‘Hey, maybe for the third, Morgan Freeman could be your son.’ ‘

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Cult classic

How to get arsenio hall The fans have reverence since 1988. coming to America. Hall jumped into an explanatory story United states today In which he and Eddie Murphy made a royal visit to their local coffee bean and tea leaf just after their announcement 2 coming to America The sequel.

Loading...

“As we are leaving, this man says, ‘I hear you are doing a sequel. (EXPLICIT) Do it up,'” Hall said over the zoom, impossibly young smiles smiling in America’s homes. Show. “What is that about? Like it, we do films. It didn’t bother Eddie, but it scared me. People are so invested. As such the film is important to him. “

Loading...

“It has become a cult. The first time I got a call from Beyoncé’s office, she was having a ‘Coming to America’ party, dressing up as the characters. They wanted me to come and surprise Jay-Z. Alicia Keys like a party, ”Hall said. “We were in the mindset that the film was great, leave it at that.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

What’s coming in 2 coming to America

But no, they did not leave it – thank you! Continuing the tradition of multiple characters, Hall plays the role of Barik Morris, the flamboyant Rev. Brown, and a new character, Semmi, while disappearing in roles as the ancient Shaman Baba.

Loading...

Murphy kept an eye on Baba’s part, but dropped him out when he got the required role for six hours in a makeup chair and painful contact lenses. On the set of Atlanta, Murphy lovingly told Hall that he was going to the house to “chill out” before 10pm, Hall’s night shoot had also begun.

Loading...

“Eddie says’ are you crying?” “Missed the hall.” I said, ‘No, it’s contact and my allergies. “He’s like’ No ‘, you’re crying because you’ve been sitting here for six hours. Call me tomorrow.’ And he went. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Steal the scene

Still, stealing the scene, imposing the character for life, was worth it, despite the fact that there were layers of nasty prosthetics. “It’s great to see me now,” Hall said. “But it was (challenging) to do. And that stuff never stops. You wake up in the morning and there’s a little brown glue behind your ear and stuff on the pillow.”

Loading...

A semmy scene was never going to make a comeback: a shirtless, Playboy-in-hot tub moment from the original film. Call it a concession of the passage of time. “I worked and lost 17 pounds for that scene,” Hall recalled. “This time around 65, I am not losing 17 pounds to take off my shirt. At the age of 65, no man should take off his shirt. Alone too. I take a bath with a t-shirt. “

Loading...