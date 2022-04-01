EDF-owned Powerflex will co-develop DER projects with Ontario utility

The partnership will begin with a 20MWh BESS in Ontario. Image: powerflex.

Powerflex, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, has partnered with Ontario utility Hydro One to develop distributed energy resource (DER) solutions in the Canadian province.

Both will bring DER solutions to the Ontario market, beginning with two Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects totaling 20MWh.

The announcement said the partnership’s projects will provide customers with more choices and increase local grid resilience and sustainability, while an older PowerFlex document said it will help customers optimize energy consumption and reduce their bills. will help.

Powerflex is providing a turnkey BESS that will utilize its Energy Management System (EMS) platform which includes computer aided tools to…