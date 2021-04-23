Edinson Cavani ‘holds crunch talks with Manchester United’

LATEST

Edinson Cavani tells Manchester United that he doesn’t need to signal a brand new contract with the membership, in keeping with a report.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly instructed Manchester United that he doesn’t need to signal a brand new contract with the membership and can due to this fact go away on a free switch this summer season.

The 34-year-old has been in spectacular type for the Pink Devils through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 10 instances and contributing two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Cavani’s current deal at Outdated Trafford is because of expire on the finish of June, however there may be the potential of a 12-month extension, which might take him by means of till the top of subsequent season.

The Uruguay worldwide is allegedly not comfy with life in England and needs to return to South America so as to be nearer to his household.

Boca Juniors proceed to be strongly linked with the skilled ahead, and in keeping with Depo, Cavani has met with Man United chiefs ‘within the final hours’ to announce his intention to depart.

The South American, who arrived at Outdated Trafford on a free switch after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, has contributed eight objectives in 21 Premier League appearances this time period.

