Edinson Cavani ‘tells Manchester United chiefs he will be

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani reportedly tells the Previous Trafford hierarchy that he desires to maneuver again to South America this summer season.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly knowledgeable the powers-that-be at Manchester United that he will probably be leaving in the summertime switch window.

The Uruguay worldwide has simply over two months left to run on his Previous Trafford deal and has been strongly linked with Boca Juniors, however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his need to maintain the striker on the books for the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

United do have the choice to increase Cavani’s deal by an extra 12 months, however the 34-year-old must comply with that proposal earlier than it was triggered, and he reportedly has different plans as he approaches the latter phases of his profession.

In accordance with Argentine outlet Double Yellow, Cavani infomed Pink Devils chiefs of his need to return to South America after their 3-1 win over Burnley, throughout which he got here off the bench to attain in added time.

The report provides that Cavani is eager to be nearer to his household from June onwards, and there may be nothing to recommend that United’s involvement within the European Tremendous League performed an element in his resolution.

The previous Paris Saint-Germain striker has netted 10 objectives throughout all competitions this season, however he has began simply 11 Premier League video games.