Edinson Cavani ‘will not extend Manchester United contract’

Edinson Cavani reportedly tells Manchester United that he will not be extending his contract ahead of a summer switch to Boca Juniors.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly turned down the opportunity to extend his Manchester United contract in favour of a move to Boca Juniors.

The former Paris Saint-Germain stalwart penned a one-year deal with the option of a further season when he signed for the club last summer, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently affirmed that his striker was “uncertain” over his future.

As the clock ticks on his time at Old Trafford, Cavani has been strongly linked with a return to South American with Boca Juniors, and ex-Red Devils defender Marcos Rojo has spoken to his former teammate regarding a move to the Argentinian giants.

Now, Todofichajes claim that Cavani has decided to represent Boca next season, and he has informed United that he will not be extending his stay in the red side of Manchester.

The report adds that the Uruguay international wants to be closer to his family, but Boca will not make any announcements until the 2020-21 campaign concludes, even though a deal has been agreed.

Cavani has struck six goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, although he has been limited to just 10 starts in the top flight.

